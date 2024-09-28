Ministry Of I&B And Dancing Atoms Announce Nationwide Animation Filmmakers Competition At WAVES 2024
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with Dancing Atoms, is proud to announce the Animation Filmmakers Competition, a unique platform for aspiring and professional storytellers to showcase their creativity and passion for animation.
Participants from all over the world are invited to submit their story ideas for a film in Animation, VFX, Virtual Production, or AR/VR. The competition offers a rare opportunity for creators to receive mentorship and participate in exclusive masterclasses, where industry experts will help refine their ideas. The top concepts will then be presented to producers at the prestigious WAVES Summit, set to take place in New Delhi from February 5-9, 2025.
Key Highlights of the Competition:
Participants: Open to students, amateurs, and professionals across India
Categories: Animation, VFX, Virtual Production, or AR/VR
Submission: A logline, a 02 page summary and a poster (optional)
Support: Mentorship and masterclasses to help selected participants refine their ideas
Prize: Up to ?5 lakhs in cash awards
Final Pitch: Presentations to top producers at WAVES Summit 2025 in New Delhi
The competition, part of the Create in India Challenge - Season 1, is designed to nurture the next generation of storytellers. Participants will gain access to industry-leading guidance, helping them transform their raw ideas into polished projects ready for the big screen. Through mentorship and workshops, the aim is to elevate these story ideas, giving creators the tools they need to succeed on a global stage.
Important Dates:
Submission Deadline: October 15, 2024
WAVES Summit Final Event: February 5-9, 2025, in New Delhi
For more information and to submit your ideas, visit dancingatoms. For further inquiries, contact us at ... or ....
