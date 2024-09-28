J&K: BJP Workers, Locals Laud PM Modi's Decisive Leadership, Narrate Drastic Changes After 2014

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Sep 28 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi, during a public rally at the M.A. in Jammu on Saturday, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure a full majority in the upcoming elections. The rally drew massive crowds, demonstrating widespread support for the BJP.

Addressing the gathering amid loud cheers, PM Modi reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to development and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the rally, BJP workers and locals voiced their optimism and faith in PM Modi's leadership, emphasising his decisive actions in maintaining peace at the borders.

Sanjeev Sharma, a local, reflected on the change since Modi took office in 2014, highlighting the reduction of cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

"Earlier, Pakistan used to start shelling during our harvest season. Now, under PM Modi's leadership, Pakistan doesn't even dare firecrackers at the border," Sharma told IANS.

Rekha Mahajan, J&K BJP Secretary, shared how PM Modi's leadership has brought a sense of security to border communities, noting, "Earlier, we feared shelling during family weddings. Today, we feel safe even hosting functions near the border, knowing that PM Modi is ensuring peace."

Locals also praised the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, citing personal experiences of receiving free medical treatment.

"My father's kidney stone operation, which would have cost Rs 75,000, was done for free, thanks to the Ayushman Bharat card," Sanjeev Sharma shared, underscoring the positive impact of government policies on common citizens.

The rally participants expressed their gratitude for PM Modi's focus on inclusive development, improved infrastructure, and the eradication of terrorism and separatism in the region.

Mahajan further added, "Jammu and Kashmir is now in a phase of development. Terrorism and separatism are things of the past, and bunkers are no longer needed because there is no cross-border terrorism."

Karuna Chettri, All J&K Gorkha Community President, elaborated on the Prime Minister's inclusive approach, saying, "PM Modi has always worked for all communities, unlike previous governments. His focus on the backward and neglected sections of society has brought real change."

The Prime Minister's visit was also appreciated for the rapid infrastructure development in the region.

"Earlier, it used to take us the whole day to travel from Badra to Jammu, but now the roads are so good that we can reach Jammu or Srinagar in just four hours," said Dr Shahida, National Vice President Modi Mission.

Attendees also lauded PM Modi for prioritising the welfare of the underprivileged and transforming Jammu and Kashmir with his strong leadership.

Many locals expressed their prayers for his long life and continued leadership, stating, "PM Modi has done more for Jammu and Kashmir in the past ten years than any leader before him."