Breaking The Cycle: Demanding Action For Racialized Youth And Safer Communities In Toronto

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As racialized trade unionists committed to justice, equality, and respect, we believe everyone deserves to live in safe and healthy communities. After years of continued advocacy where we have told our leaders at all levels of to act on the root cause of violence in our communities, we are seeing yet another spike of violent incidents in Toronto.



We know from the vast amounts of research and lived experience in our communities that the best way to tackle violence is to deal with issues of systemic poverty, discrimination and inequality. We know that Black, Indigenous, and racialized youth are often the victims of violence, only to be further scapegoated, misrepresented, and further harmed by authorities-fueling the cycle over and over.

In addition to the current affordability crisis that has already pushed marginalized communities to the brink, decades of cuts to fundamental public services and social programs have left our youth at ever-increasing risk of violence. We know we need communities where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed through access to clean and safe environments, affordable housing, and chances to learn, play, and grow. While some progress has been made over the last twelve years since 2012 at the height of the last spike, there is still much more work to be done to fix the social conditions of systemic inequality that create harm, isolation, and further barriers that our youth must struggle to overcome.

As members of the Toronto & York Region Labour Council's Equity Committee, we demand all levels of government take concrete initiatives to:

● Fund Our Schools : The Ford government must restore and increase funding for education to ensure teachers and educators have the resources they need to support racialized youth to grow and thrive in our communities. We know that marginalized youth are at most risk with chronic underfunding and cuts to publicly funded education. We need to hold Conservative politicians like Ford accountable for the harms these cuts cause, like an increase in violence in schools, especially for marginalized and racialized youth, who are already having to overcome increased barriers in underserved communities.

● Expand Youth Employment Opportunities : Increase funding for employment programs in vulnerable communities, such as the Golden Mile Trades Training Program, to provide at-risk youth with the skills and opportunities they need for a better future. We know that programs like these offer targeted support to help youth break the cycle of poverty and violence, and help uplift our communities into good union jobs and liveable wages.

● Expand Youth-Led Empowerment Programs and Initiatives : Youth-led programs provide spaces for young people to connect with each other and build equitable solutions with those who understand their lived experiences. Initiatives, such as the Toronto Youth Cabinet, Youth Alliance for Intersectional Justice and others, empower youth to take the lead and advocate on their own issues. Taking their lead and creating the space for other initiatives like these, especially in underserved areas such as Scarborough and north Etobicoke, has never been more crucial.

● Expand Youth Community Hubs and Green Spaces : We know that youth are in constant search of community and belonging. If safe spaces for youth are not within reach, this only further increases the cycle of isolation, poverty and violence. We need to fund the creation of youth community hubs and greener spaces, especially near schools, to offer safe, supportive environments where youth can learn, grow, and connect.

● Ensure Affordable, Reliable and Accessible Public Transit : A major barrier for racialized and marginalized youth is the lack of affordable, reliable public transit. Reducing barriers to transit is essential for youth to access education, employment opportunities, community programs, and other essential services for the upward mobility of their communities. Having access to affordable and reliable transit is especially important in low-income and underserved communities of Scarborough and north Etobicoke, disproportionately affecting racialized youth and their families. Improving transit accessibility is a form of economic justice, and governments must act to remove these barriers so youth and their communities can thrive.

It's time for a community-based approach, giving those most impacted by violence a direct say in the decisions that impact them. Our communities hold the knowledge Toronto needs.

Belonging is powerful. By fostering a sense of belonging and opportunity for everyone, we can plant hope instead of letting violence grow. As a community committed to real justice, unity, and solidarity we have the power to make a difference.

The Equity Committee of the Toronto & York Region Labour Council

About The Equity Committee of Toronto & York Region Labour Council:

The Toronto & York Region Labour Council represents over 200,000 workers from diverse sectors across the Toronto region. Among its branches, the Labour Council Equity Committee reinforces our commitment to equity and access across all sectors. The Equity Committee leads the Labour Council's efforts to prioritize Women's, Indigenous, Black and Racialized, Disability, LGBTQ+, and Human Rights to ensure that these critical issues remain at the forefront of our work.