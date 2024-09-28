Soot By O2: A New Era Of Luxury Hospitality Unveiled Next To The Kolkata Airport

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 27th September, 2024: The highly anticipated inauguration of Soot by O2 took place today, introducing a new landmark in luxury hospitality conveniently located next to the airport. This 4-star Hotel features 110 elegantly designed rooms across 75,000 square feet, Soot by O2 is set to become a premier destination for travelers seeking comfort and style. The grand launch of Soot by O2 was followed by Durga Puja Special Menu Launch featuring traditional delicacies and contemporary interpretations, ensuring a festive experience for guests.



The Soot by O2 was inaugurated by Mrs. Rituparna Sengupta, Tollywood Actress; Mr. Tapash Chatterjee, MLA; Mr. Debraj Chakraborty, Councillor; Mr. Anil Loharuka, MD of Soot by O2; Ms. Anisha Loharuka, Director of Soot by O2; Ms. Shrija Loharuka, Director of Soot by O2 & many others.



Speaking to the media, Ms. Anisha Loharuka & Ms. Shrija Loharuka, Managing Director of Soot by O2, stated,“We are thrilled to introduce Hotel Soot as a premier destination for travelers seeking exceptional comfort and personalized service. Our rooftop bar and swimming pool offer magnificent views, including a direct sightline to the airport runway from our terrace, enhancing the overall guest experience. Our team is dedicated to creating memorable experiences through meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to excellence. This launch represents our vision to offer a unique blend of luxury and hospitality that exceeds expectations. We look forward to welcoming guests and making every stay unforgettable.”



On this occasion, Rituparna Sengupta, Tollywood Actress said,“I am excited to inaugurate Soot by O2, ideally located next to the airport. This hotel offers travelers unparalleled convenience without compromising on luxury. It's a perfect retreat for those seeking comfort and exceptional service, right at their doorstep.”



Guests were invited to explore the hotel's exquisite dining options, which include:



Venezia: A 56-seater multi-cuisine restaurant

Caffeine: A cozy 56-seater café serving diverse culinary delights

The Drunken Monkey: An English style Pub Accommodating 120 seater

Aire: A breathtaking rooftop pool bar with the closest and most stunning view of the airport runway

Spa

Gym



Soot by O2 also features three versatile banquet spaces:



· Victoria: 3,000 sqft, accommodating up to 300 guests



· Aurum: 3,000 sqft, also hosting 300 guests



· Olive: A more intimate 1,000 sq ft venue for 100 guests



The event culminated in a celebratory toast, emphasizing Soot by O2's dedication to providing outstanding guest experiences in a sustainable environment.

