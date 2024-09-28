Explosions Heard In Kyiv As Air Defense Activated On Approach To Capital
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense is engaging air targets over Kyiv suburbs so explosions can be heard in the capital.
This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to Kyiv City Military Administration.
"The air raid alert is in place! In the region, on the approaches to Kyiv, air defense is active. Stay in shelters until the alert is over!" Serhiy Popko, head of the Administration, wrote on social media.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, last night the Russians launched swarms of one-way of attack UAVs at Ukraine.
