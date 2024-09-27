Historic On-Farm Conservation Funding Assistance Available For Producers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) More

than

$100

million

is

available

for

conservation

practices

on

farms,

ranches, and

private non-industrial forestland

DAVIS, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in California announces Fiscal Year

2025

(October 1,

2024

through

September

30,

2025)

federal assistance

opportunities

for agricultural producers, including through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). While NRCS accepts applications for these programs year-round, interested applicants

should

apply

no

later

than

November

15,

2024 ,

for

the

first application

cutoff

period.

"We are excited to support California's producers with an historic investment in on-farm conservation

this

Fiscal

Year," said

NRCS

California

State

Conservationist

Carlos

Suarez.

"With the addition of the Inflation Reduction Act, we will be investing approximately 50 percent more federal

funding to

help

producers

address

their

unique resources

concerns

and

help

them

achieve their stewardship goals."

Through

EQIP

and

the

Inflation

Reduction Act,

more

than

$100

million

is

available

for conservation practices and initiatives, including but not restricted to,



National Air Quality Initiative (NAQI) to assist farmers in replacing outdated engines with new and cleaner-burning technology.

Activities that support wildlife habitat creation and enhancement on farms and ranches.

NRCS and Bureau of Reclamation WaterSmart partner projects to help improve water infrastructure, delivery, and application on farms.

National Water Quality Initiative for targeted conservation actions to improve water quality. Joint Chief's Landscape Restoration Partnership to collaborate with agricultural producers, forest landowners, tribes and public land managers to mitigate wildfire risk, improve water quality, and restore forest ecosystems

Application cutoff periods allow NRCS to screen and rank applications for those with the highest conservation benefits across California's landscapes, including cropland, ranchlands, and

private non-industrial

forestlands. Additional signups may be announced at later dates.



EQIP

provides financial

assistance

to

agricultural

producers

to

address

natural resource

concerns and deliver environmental benefits. These include improved water and air quality, improved irrigation efficiency, reduced soil erosion and sedimentation, forest restoration, organic and creating or enhancing wildlife habitat.

Applying

for

Assistance

Applicants seeking financial assistance are required to meet Farm Bill Program eligibility in conjunction with the Farm Service Agency, which includes meeting the Highly Erodible Land and Wetland Compliance requirements and the Adjusted Gross Income limits.

NRCS

California

will

be

utilizing

ACT

NOW

to

process

conservation

applications

in selected ranking pools to deliver conservation faster. ACT NOW allows NRCS to immediately approve and obligate a ranked application. This means no longer having

to wait for all applications to be reviewed and preapproved. Applications selected through ACT NOW will be batched and processed in the order received.

NRCS accepts conservation program applications year-round. State Technical Committees, composed of producers and partners, work with NRCS to set state-specific, ranking dates to evaluate

applications

for

funding.

These

dates account

for

producer

needs, staff

workload, and

to ensure potential participants have ample opportunity to apply. To find out more about our application

process or

to

begin

an

application,

please

contact

your

local

NRCS

Service

Center

by visiting here.

Technical

Assistance

NRCS offers conservation technical assistance at no cost to give producers personalized advice and

information,

based

on

the

latest

science and

research,

to

help

them

make

informed decisions. If a producer chooses to take the next step towards improving their operations, NRCS staff can work with them to develop a free, personalized conservation plan, with conservation practices that can help them reach their agricultural production and conservation goals.

The voluntary conservation plan defines and explains existing resources in a simple, easy to understand manner. Typically, the plan will include land use maps, soils information, inventory of resources, engineering notes, and other supporting information. One benefit to landowners who

work

with

an

NRCS

professional

conservationist

to

develop

a

plan

is

an

increased

potential for participating in financial assistance programs and is a good first step in the overall process.

Historically

Underserved

Producer Benefits

Special provisions are also available for historically underserved producers. For EQIP, historically

underserved

producers are

eligible

for

advance

payments to

help

offset

costs

related to purchasing materials or contracting services up front. In addition, historically underserved producers

can

receive

higher

EQIP

payment rates

(up

to

90%

of

average

cost). NRCS

sets

aside EQIP funds for historically underserved producers.

NRCS

has

provided

leadership

in

a

partnership

effort

to

help

America's

private landowners

and managers conserve their soil, water, and other natural resources since 1935.

For additional information about EQIP, visit the California NRCS website .



USDA is

an

Equal

Opportunity

Provider, Employer,

and

Lender

Contact: Brandon Bates

(530) 792-5653, [email protected]

SOURCE USDA - Natural Resources Conservation Service

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED