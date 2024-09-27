Israeli Official: Beirut Strike Carried Out With Certainty Of Hezbollah Leader's Presence

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A former Israeli official says the attack on Beirut was not carried out without being certain of Hassan Nasrallah's presence.

A former Israeli official told CNN that Israel's attack on Beirut was conducted with a high degree of certainty that Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, was present.

The former senior Israeli official added that without this certainty, the country would not have launched such a powerful, large-scale attack.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed that Hezbollah launched a rocket attack on the city of Safed in northern Israel.

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that Hezbollah fired around 65 rockets at Safed, some of which were intercepted. Safed city officials said at least two rockets hit the city.

Following Israel's attack on Hezbollah's command headquarters in Lebanon, the New York Times, citing two Iranian officials, reported that an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council was held at Ayatollah Khamenei's residence.

The Iranian embassy in Beirut stated that the Israeli attacks“changed the rules of the game.”

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, said Washington was unaware of Israel's attack on Hezbollah's command headquarters in the Beirut suburbs and did not participate in the operation.

CNN reported, quoting an American official, that Israel informed Washington of the attack during the operation.

Axios, quoting a senior Israeli official, reported that evidence indicates Hassan Nasrallah was present at the site during the attack.

According to the official, those present at the time of the attack had very little chance of survival.

Earlier, Israeli media had also reported that those at the location during Israel's attack on southern Beirut were unlikely to survive.

However, media affiliated with the IRGC and outlets close to Hezbollah reported that the Hezbollah Secretary-General is alive.

Following Israel's attack on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, the Iranian embassy in Lebanon said the attacks“changed the rules of the game.”

The embassy issued a statement calling the attack a“crime” requiring an“appropriate response and punishment.”

The Iranian embassy in Beirut wrote:“Israel has committed a bloody massacre and is trying to cover up its crime with false justifications.”

