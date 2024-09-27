Brazilian Energy Auction: Engie, Taesa, And Cox Win With Steep Discounts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's recent transmission auction concluded with remarkable outcomes. Three transmission line blocks were successfully auctioned, resulting in an average discount of 48.89% on the maximum Annual Permitted Revenue (RAP).



The total accepted RAP value amounted to R$ 282.6 million ($52 million), a substantial reduction from the maximum of R$ 553 million ($101 million).



Engie emerged victorious in securing Lot 1, the auction's primary contract. This concession involves constructing 780 km of transmission lines across five Brazilian states: Paraná, Santa Catarina, Minas Gerais, São Paulo, and Espírito Santo.



The project requires an investment of approximately R$ 3 billion ($550 million). Engie's competitive edge stemmed from its existing operations in the region.



Eduardo Sattamini, President of Engie Brasil, highlighted their pre-structured financing and firm proposals from contractors and suppliers.







The company plans to expedite the project's delivery, potentially reducing investment volume and accelerating revenue generation.



Sattamini emphasized Engie 's engineering solutions, which include reducing tower weight and considering adverse climate conditions.



The project also necessitates careful environmental considerations due to its location in the Atlantic Forest and Araucaria regions.



Engie's familiarity with the area, including their Gralha Azul operation, allows for shared operations and cost efficiencies.

Brazil's Energy Auction

This auction victory aligns with Engie's strategy to increase its transmission segment revenue. Currently, energy generation accounts for about 80% of Engie's total revenue.



The company aims to boost transmission's share to 25-30% in the near future, with long-term goals of potentially reaching 40-50%.



Taesa secured Lot 3 with a 53.45% discount on the maximum RAP. Cox Brasil won Lot 4, offering a 55.56% discount on the maximum RAP, which closed at R$ 12.6 million ($2.31 million).



Cox Brasil's project in Bahia, with an estimated investment of R$ 168.2 million ($31 million), aims to serve the Barra municipality in the São Francisco Valley.



The auction attracted multiple bidders for each lot, demonstrating strong competition. For Lot 1, Eletrobras offered a 31.67% discount, Copel proposed 32.46%, and other consortiums presented varying discounts.



Lot 4 saw bids from Eletronorte, various consortiums, Alupar, and Zopone, with discounts ranging from 36% to 51.41%. This competitive environment has resulted in significant cost savings for the projects.



The outcomes of this auction reflect the dynamic nature of Brazil's energy transmission sector and its potential impact on future energy infrastructure development and costs for consumers.

