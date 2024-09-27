Brazil’S Debt Crisis Looms: 80% Of GDP By 2024, Senate Experts Warn

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's public debt is projected to reach 80% of by the end of 2024, according to the Senate's Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI). This forecast contradicts the government's more optimistic 76.6% prediction.



The IFI's Fiscal Monitoring Report highlights the government's struggle with sustainable public spending, despite improved economic growth predictions.



Brazil's gross debt stood at R$ 8.8 trillion ($1.61 trillion) in July, as reported by the Central Bank. Controlling debt levels depends on generating a primary surplus, but several factors complicate this goal.



The recent increase in the basic interest rate to 10.75% has made government financing more expensive. Rising expenditures and revenue challenges further compound fiscal difficulties.



The IFI warns that unsustainable debt growth could limit Brazil's fiscal space and increase the risk of a confidence crisis.







Despite revising its 2024 GDP growth projection upward to 2.8%, the IFI cautions that this may not significantly impact the debt-to-GDP ratio.



Current trends in primary revenues and expenses contradict the IFI's warnings. The zero-deficit target for 2024 is unlikely to be met without additional measures and may remain elusive in 2025.

Fiscal Credibility Concerns

The IFI criticizes government practices that could undermine fiscal credibility, including financing public policies outside the budget and excluding certain expenses from target calculations.



For 2025, the IFI estimates that the government has overestimated revenue by R$ 87.4 billion ($16.04 billion). The report expresses concern about removing public policies from the budget and executing them through parafiscal mechanisms.



The IFI concludes that underestimating expenses, particularly welfare benefits, and uncertainties surrounding fiscal target adjustments cast doubt on the sustainability of Brazil's public debt trajectory.



These challenges persist despite the country's economic growth, highlighting the complex nature of Brazil's fiscal situation.



The government faces the difficult task of balancing growth initiatives with responsible fiscal management to ensure long-term economic stability.

