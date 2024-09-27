Mid-Atlantic Technology Summit For First Responders To Focus On Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse
Date
9/27/2024
BALTIMORE, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us for the Equipped Mid-Atlantic technology Summit on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at the World Trade Center in Baltimore, Maryland . This exclusive, FREE half-day event will spotlight the technological and operational responses to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, honoring the resilience of Maryland's first responders. Discover emerging technologies and cutting-edge trends in public safety through educational sessions, Technology discussions, and strategic networking opportunities-all designed to enhance practical field knowledge.
"We are honored to support first responders by providing them with cutting-edge technologies that enhance community safety and strengthen their response capabilities," said Jennifer D. Collins, Founder of Equipped. "Additionally, we aim to spotlight the operational responses to the Key Bridge collapse, examine its impact on the community, and celebrate the resilience of Maryland's first responders."
Who should attend? First responders and those individuals and organizations who support them; there is no better way to be fully Equipped to strengthen our communities' emergency response.
What:
Equipped 2024 – Mid-Atlantic Technology Summit
When: Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Where: The World Trade Center,
401 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Time:
8:30am – 2:30pm ET
To register or for more information, visit:
equippedevents
