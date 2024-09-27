'A Little Family Drama' Headed To Limited Theatrical Release In Select Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Still Image of A Little Family Drama

The festival darling "A Little Family Drama," directed by Nadia Zoe, will release to select theaters on October 11th.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The film festival darling "A Little Family Drama," directed by Nadia Zoe, will release to select theaters on October 11th. The film, marking Zoe's directorial debut, promises to captivate audiences with its poignant narrative and powerful performances. The film features the work of Alma Martinez (Zoot Suit), Diana Torres (East Side Sushi), Ramón Torres (Last Ferry), and Romi Dias (9-1-1) with music supervision by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos."A Little Family Drama" follows the Sepulveda family as they navigate their annual reunion, which quickly spirals into hilarious and heartwarming chaos. With secrets spilling faster than the salsa, and a food truck disaster that's hotter than the tamales, this comedy will have you laughing, crying, and craving conchas.This is the second feature film from Emblematic Pictures winning seven festival awards so far including Best Feature, Outstanding Independent Feature, and others; selected as the opening night film for the 24th Annual Valley Film Festival and closing night for the nation's longest running latino film festival 45th Annual CineFest San Antonio; and, honored with the Reframe Stamp, a mark of distinction for projects that have demonstrated gender-balanced hiring across the production.Follow the film on Instagram @alittlefamilydrama , and on the official film website at alittlefamilydramaSelected Theatrical Cities:Avondale, AZChandler, AZDenver, COEl Paso, TXModesto, CAMoreno Valley, CAPhoenix, AZSan Antonio, TXTempe, AZTucson, AZAbout the Director:Nadia Zoe, an Arizona native and Columbia MFA film graduate, showcases her remarkable talent in her directorial debut. Zoe brings a unique perspective to the film, drawing from her own experiences and diverse cultural background to create a narrative that resonates with audiences on a personal level.Zoe is a distinguished alumna of the Columbia University MFA Film Program, she holds a degree in screenwriting and directing. Post-graduation, she has played key roles in numerous collaborative projects, including her leadership in South Mountain, which celebrated its premiere at SXSW. Additionally, she produced and co-edited Last Ferry, which was lauded at its world premiere at BFI Flare, and was licensed by Netflix. In her capacity as a writer and director, her contributions have garnered recognition in esteemed platforms such as the teleplay competition at the Austin Film Festival and the Chicago Latino Film Festival.About Emblematic Pictures:Emblematic Pictures is a production company whose operations encompass motion picture development and production, web series development, production and distribution, digital content creation, and distribution. For additional information, please visit emblematicpictures .Theater Booking:David JohnsonAtlas Distribution...

Ceci Toro

Guapa PR

...

A Little Family Drama Trailer

