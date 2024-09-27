عربي


Míla Holding Hf.: Confirmation Of The Report On The Financial Obligations Of MILA 300929 Bond


9/27/2024 3:30:50 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Míla Holding hf.
Storhofdi 22-30,
110 Reykjavik,
Iceland

Míla Holding hf.: Confirmation of the report on the financial obligations of MILA 300929 bond

Enclosed is a confirmation by KPMG ehf. on Míla Holding hf.'s report on financial obligations relating to the issuance of MILA 300929 bond. The Consolidated condensed interim financial statements, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, of Míla Holding hf. were published on September 5, 2024. The calculation and confirmation of financial conditions shall be carried out following the publication of the company's annual accounts and the issuance of MILA 300929 bond.

The review of financial obligations by KPMG ehf. was in accordance with Míla Holding hf.'s assessment and a report on financial obligations was therefore confirmed.

For more information please contact:
Inga Helga Halldórudóttir
Compliance officer
Míla Holding hf.
...

Attachment

  • 2024-09-25 Compliance Certificate ID

