Lebanon Trembles On The Brink Of All-Out Conflict, While Israel Says It Fights For Survival

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Israel has escalated its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, approaching the one-year mark of its conflict with Gaza, which was precipitated by an unexpected Hamas incursion into Israeli territory.



The Israeli military struck Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut, causing massive explosions that shook the city.



This attack followed the funeral of a top Hezbollah commander killed the previous day. The escalation has sparked concerns of a potential all-out regional war.



Israeli Prime addressed the United Nations, declaring that Israel is fighting for its survival against "savage enemies" seeking its annihilation.







He blamed Iran for the conflict, stating that Israel defends itself on seven fronts. Meanwhile, Lebanese citizens face evacuation warnings reminiscent of those issued in Gaza.



Beirut residents expressed uncertainty about safe locations. The Israeli military has delivered evacuation orders through mobile phone alerts, calls, and leaflets.



The conflict has taken a heavy toll on Lebanon. An Israeli airstrike killed a family of nine in a border village. The death toll continues to rise, with nearly 700 people killed in a week.



Tens of thousands of Lebanese citizens have fled their homes. Israel's actions have drawn international attention.



Some UN delegates, including Iranians, walked out during Netanyahu's speech. Chinese Foreign Minister expressed support for Lebanon following the deadly Israeli strikes.



The situation remains tense as both sides continue their military operations. As the conflict intensifies, civilians bear the brunt of the violence.



The international community watches closely, fearing further escalation could destabilize the entire region.



The coming days will be crucial in determining whether diplomatic efforts can prevent a wider war.



