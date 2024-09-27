Five Wounded In Kherson As Result Of Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, five civilians have been as a result of an explosive dropped from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of the city.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.

“As of this hour, five people in Kherson have been injured as a result of shelling by the Russian forces,” Mrochko said.

According to him, a 53-year-old man who was injured in a Russian strike on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson around 14.00 was also hospitalized. Doctors are examining the victim and providing him with the necessary assistance.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian military attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from a drone around noon, injuring two civilians who were hospitalized.