Rocket Attack On Kryvyi Rih: Death Toll Rises To Three, Six Wounded
9/27/2024 3:12:29 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, the bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from the rubble of an administrative building hit by a Russian missile.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“Two more bodies, one of a man and one of a woman, were recovered from the rubble of an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih . The number of victims of the morning attack on the city by Russians has increased to three,” he wrote.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the body of a dead woman was found under the rubble of a building in Kryvyi Rih, which was hit by a Russian missile in the morning. The number of wounded increased to six.
