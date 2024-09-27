India Prioritises Scalable Food Security Interventions Amidst Growing Nutritional Needs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 27 (KNN) In a significant step towards bolstering food security, India is integrating scalable interventions into existing programs while championing local crop varieties.

This initiative was highlighted by Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi during a review meeting of the United Nations World Food Programme's (WFP) Country Strategic Plan (CSP) for India, which spans from 2023 to 2027.

Chaturvedi chaired the inaugural meeting of the Country Programme Advisory Committee (CPAC) under the new CSP, where he urged officials to pinpoint scalable initiatives for inclusion in ongoing governmental programs.

“We need a focused approach,” he stated, calling for a dedicated workshop to delve into agricultural sector initiatives in depth. This strategic focus is expected to strengthen the country's approach to food security and nutrition.

A key emphasis of Chaturvedi's address was the promotion of nutritious local varieties of rice and millets, alongside fortified cereals. This shift towards indigenous crop promotion signals a broader commitment to enhancing the nutritional profile of the nation's food supply.

He also recommended exploring collaborations with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) to enhance the impact of various initiatives.

As part of this comprehensive strategy, Chaturvedi underscored the importance of evaluating the nutritional outcomes of the programs while ensuring that they align with established nutritional standards pertinent to the Indian population. This dual focus aims not only to enhance food security but also to ensure that nutritional needs are met effectively.

The CPAC, comprising joint secretaries from various ministries along with representatives from NITI Aayog, is tasked with coordinating and reviewing the progress of the initiatives outlined in the CSP.

The plan focuses on four key outcomes: enhancing food-based social protection systems, promoting diverse and nutritious diets, empowering women financially, and building climate-resilient food systems.

WFP Country Director Elizabeth Faure briefed the committee on ongoing projects aimed at improving food security for smallholder farmers in states like Assam, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

She highlighted a nationwide campaign to mainstream millets, a move that aligns with the broader objectives of the CSP.

As the world's most populous country, India faces immense challenges in ensuring food security for its 1.4 billion citizens.

The integration of local crops and scalable interventions represents a proactive approach to addressing these challenges, paving the way for a more resilient and nutritionally secure future.

