AEG's Kami Stoianov Recognized As A 2024 Game Changer By Sports Business Journal

(MENAFN- 3BL) Kami Stoianov, Vice President, Partner Activation, Global Partnerships, AEG, has been named to Sports Business Journal's (SBJ) prestigious Game Changers: Women in Sports Business 2024 Class.

Stoianov will be joining a cohort of influential women from across the recognized for their leadership, innovation, accomplishments and impact on the business of sports. The honorees will be celebrated at SBJ's Game Changers Honoree Ceremony on September 25, 2024, in New York City.

With nearly a decade of experience working with Global Partnerships at AEG, Stoianov has played pivotal roles in negotiating groundbreaking deals, managing major sponsorships, and planning for the future of global sports in the United States. One of Stoianov's most notable achievements was helping lead negotiations for the record-breaking, $750 million agreement with Crypto for the naming rights to Crypto Arena, formerly known as STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. She also oversees all sponsorships for the arena and the surrounding L.A. LIVE entertainment district, which has included helping secure and renew deals with major brands like Coca-Cola, Delta, Pernod Ricard, and Frito-Lay.

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized as a Game Changer by Sports Business Journal alongside such an inspiring group of women,” said Stoianov.“This recognition reflects the collective effort and innovation at AEG and I'm excited to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the industry and creating meaningful partnerships that elevate the fan experience."

SBJ Game Changers is an annual conference and award ceremony dedicated to the elevation and celebration of women in the sports industry. To learn more, please click here .