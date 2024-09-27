MUDA Case: How Long Do You Intend To Sit In CM's Chair, BJP Asks Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 27 (IANS) The Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday sought to know from Chief Siddaramaiah how long he intends to occupy the position of CM even as a probe has been ordered against him for his alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case.

The BJP said this after an FIR was lodged against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Friday.

Taking to X, Karnataka unit BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra stated: "Throwing morality to the wind and standing as the pillar of corruption, Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, a complaint was filed, and the Governor granted permission for prosecution against you."

"When you (CM Siddaramaiah) questioned the Governor's permission (for opening the probe), the High Court passed a verdict stating that there are grounds for you to face an investigation. The Special Court of People's Representatives considered you an accused and directed the Lokayukta to register a criminal FIR against you. The Lokayukta registered an FIR naming you as accused number one," he stated.

"Carrying such a blemish, how long do you intend to sit in the honorable and prestigious position of Chief Minister? Karnataka's people deserve to know," Vijayendra said.

"Despite the tightening legal noose and the courts passing judgments and orders against you regarding corruption scandals, your and your Congress party's 'shameless conduct' will remain a permanent black mark in the history of this nation," Vijayendra stated.

Meanwhile, the RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, on whose petition the court had given orders to lodge an FIR stated, this is an example of how a common person can get punishment for a corrupt sitting Chief Minister.

The FIR has been lodged due to pressure from the senior officers. This is a victory for our struggle. This also an example for how a honest struggle can succeed, he stated.

The citizens of the country should prevent corruption cases such as this one.

"I will launch agitation against Lokayukta SP Udesh for behaving in a unruly manner with me while lodging the FIR in MUDA case after the court orders," he maintained.