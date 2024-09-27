Global Hydrolase Enzymes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hydrolase enzymes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.08 billion in 2023 to $6.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in biotechnology, rise in demand for sustainable solutions, research and development initiatives, industrial applications in food processing, expanding role in biofuel production.

The hydrolase enzymes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to exploration in biofuel and bioenergy production, advancements in enzyme engineering, rise in industrial biotechnology, growing role in personal care products, expansion in bioremediation and waste management.

Growth Driver Of The Hydrolase Enzymes Market

The rise in the prevalence of pancreatitis is expected to boost the growth of the hydrolase enzymes market going forward. Pancreatitis refers to inflammation of the pancreas glands that leads to severe abdominal pain. It's usually temporary (acute) but can also be a life-long (chronic) condition. Prized hydrolase enzymes such as pancreatic lipase, amylase, and protease are used to treat malabsorption associated with pancreatic insufficiency resulting from cystic fibrosis and pancreatitis, where it catalyzes the reaction of triacylglycerol and water to produce diacylglycerol and a fatty acid anion and initiates the digestion of dietary fats and treats pancreatic exocrine insufficiency.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Hydrolase Enzymes Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Creative Enzymes Holdings Limited, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, Novozymes A/S, Antozyme Biotech Private Limited, Infinita Biotech Private Limited, Aumgene Biosciences (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., AB Enzymes GmbH, Dyadic International Inc., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Codexis Inc., Merck KGaA, BESTZYME BIO-ENGINEERING CO. Ltd., Bioseutica Group, BASF SE, Royal DSM NV, Kemin Industries Inc., Epygen Labs FZ LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Biovet Private Limited, Enzyme Development Corporation, Associated British Foods, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Genencor International Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Enzymes Biotec Limited, Kerry Group PLC, Danisco A/S.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Hydrolase Enzymes Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the market are launching new products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in December 2021, BASF SE, a Germany-based chemicals company launched Natupulse TS. Natupulse TS is a non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) enzyme that contains mannanase, which degrades non-starch polysaccharides (NSP) such as mannans.

How Is The Global Hydrolase Enzymes Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Esterase, Glycosylases, Peptidases, Other Products

2) By Bond Type: Ester Bonds (Esterases), Sugars (DNA Glycosylases And Glycoside Hydrolase), Ether Bonds (Thioether And Trialkylsulfonium), Peptide Bonds (Peptidases), Carbon-Nitrogen Bonds (Other Than Peptide Bonds), Acid Anhydrides, Carbon-Carbon Bonds, Halide Bonds, Phosphorus-Nitrogen Bonds, Other Bond Types

3) By Application: Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverages, Laundry Detergents, Cosmetics, Textile, Pulp And Paper, Biofuel, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Hydrolase Enzymes Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hydrolase Enzymes Market Definition

Hydrolase enzymes are a type of enzyme that functions as a biochemical catalyst by breaking a chemical bond with water, causing a larger molecule to be divided into smaller molecules. It is commonly used as a biochemical for substrate breakdown, degradation of toxins, and synthesis of biopolymers.

Hydrolase Enzymes Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global hydrolase enzymes market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Hydrolase Enzymes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hydrolase enzymes market size, hydrolase enzymes market drivers and trends, hydrolase enzymes market major players and hydrolase enzymes market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Digestive Enzymes Global Market Report 2024



Specialty Enzymes Global Market Report 2024



