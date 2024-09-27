The Michael Jackson Auction Preview Presented By LA Hot Spot 'Level 8' & Kings Auctions Is Deemed 'The Event' To Attend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time ever, Michael Jackson's signed art collection will be displayed for a pre-auction preview. The event will be star-studded with icons, Hollywood heavy-weights, investors, and art collectors. Level 8 provides the perfect backdrop for this unique one time only event with their eclectic setting, menus, and cocktail choices.The Level 8 event precedes the live and online auction on October 6, 2024 so collectors, investors, and fans can get an up close look at the rare pieces prior to placing their bids. One of the most common comments heard when people see the art for the first time is "I didn't realize how large they are" and "now I understand the importance of each piece".What everyone will immediately notice about the art is how large the drawings are. They measure in the range of almost 4 feet in height by almost 3 feet wide. The drawings of Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Van Gogh's Sunflowers, US Presidents, and others, provide a double-dip of Hollywood memorabilia.Investors buzz that the collection should be kept together and displayed for the public to enjoy, perhaps in Hollywood. The idea of a traveling exhibition is being considered by another investor so people around the world can enjoy the pieces in person as well.RSVP on Kings-Auctions for your exclusive invite. Limited Entry.For information about the art preview event on October 3rd, including how to receive an invitation, or the auction on October 6, 2024, contact Kings Auctions at ...To learn more about the history of the collection click here .

