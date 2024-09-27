Shajapur SP’S Negligence Led To Violence In Maksi: Digvijaya Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Sep 27 (IANS) Two days after the violence between two groups turned out to be fatal in Shajapur, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Digvijaya Singh on Thursday accused the Superintendent of (SP) of being 'biased' in taking action.

Digvijaya Singh said the tension between the two groups had started three days before the deadly violence occurred, and Maksi police station and Shajapur SP were informed with written complaints. However, neither the Maksi police station nor SP acted on those complaints.

"A group of persons opened fire for two conservative days and when the police were informed in writing, Maksi police station did not file a case. SP (Yashpal Singh Rajput) was also informed but didn't take action. How can an SP, who is the head of district police, be silent when firing incidents were going on for two days," Singh asked.

He demanded that an independent inquiry should be conducted into the matter and SP's role should also be examined.

"I would hold Shajapur SP and Maksi police station responsible for this deadly violence. It could have been averted had they acted swiftly after receiving complaints," Digvijaya Singh said after visiting Amjad Khan, who died in violence.

Singh also said, "Today, when I asked Shajapur SP that what action he has taken in the matter, he said the investigation is under process. It seems SP is under pressure from the ruling BJP. It is a matter between two persons but the BJP trying to give it a Hindu-Muslim angle and the police are acting accordingly."

The deceased family had lodged written complaints at Maksi police station on September 23 and also to SP Yashpal Singh Rajput on September 24.

"Sameer Khan and Mahendra Patel along with several others outside my home started abusing Aneesh Khan (brother-in-law of Tabassum). They fired several shots and left the place threatening to teach a lesson to Aneesh,” said Tabassum Khan, a woman from the deceased family told the police in her complaint.

A day after, the deadly violence occurred when two groups pelted stones at each other late on September 25 and fired shots, during which, Amjad Khan died of bullet injuries, and one minor child (Junaid Khan) received bullet injuries and was admitted at a hospital in Indore, as police have stated after the incident. At least 10 people were injured in the violence.

Police have arrested Amjad's (deceased) brother Aneesh Khan, who had a personal enmity with Mahendra Patel and Sameer Khan (who allegedly fired shots outside Tabassum's home for two days before deadly violence).