Garden Studios In London Welcomes Creative Executive Georgia Brown As New Board Member

- Georgia BrownLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- London, UK. It was announced today (Friday 27th September 2024) that Garden Studios - central London's largest and most sustainable film and television production hub, has appointed creative executive Georgia Brown to its Board. As a visionary leader in the entertainment industry, Georgia brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and a proven track record in shaping global content strategies and fostering industry innovation.Board Chair Heather Rabbatts DBE said:“We are thrilled to have Georgia join us on the esteemed Board of Garden Studios. Her highly respected knowledge, power and influence in the production industry is unparalleled and her dedication to shaping the future a perfect partnership for our joint vision at Garden Studios.”Georgia Brown said:“Garden Studios has quickly established itself as a forward-thinking collaborative space that champions innovation, technology, and creativity across global production. Its future facing commitment to sustainable filmmaking and providing cutting-edge facilities is something I deeply admire. I look forward to contributing to the studio's continued growth and helping shape its future as a leader in both technology and talent development within the UK and beyond.”As former Head of Amazon Studios in Europe, Georgia was instrumental in establishing and scaling operations across seven European production hubs, and commissioning a diverse slate of movies and television series for the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Netherlands, and Scandinavia. She played a pivotal role in bringing to life some of Prime Video's most acclaimed global hits, including Clarkson's Farm, 007 Road to a Million, The Devils Hour, The Rig, and All or Nothing. Her leadership extended to commissioning top-performing non-English language originals including Culpa Mia, Medellin, and Maxton Hall - The World Between Us. Prior to Amazon Studio, Georgia held senior leadership roles at Fremantle Media, BBC Worldwide and Shine International.As a champion for industry-wide change, focusing on diversity and inclusion, skills development, and sustainability. Georgia was recently appointed voluntary Chair of the UK Skills Task Force by the British Film Institute (BFI) and convened major industry players to develop the 'Sustainable Skills for the Future' framework, aimed at driving growth and sustainability in the UK's creative industries. This work is in addition to the creation of the National Film and Television School (NFTS) Prime Video Craft academy while in role at Amazon, and working with Jack Thorne to elevate awareness of disabled access across the TV industry through her role as Advisory Chair of the Edinburgh Television Festival.Garden Studios, founded in February 2021, has rapidly grown to become a leader in sustainable and technologically advanced film and television production. Spanning more than 300,000 square feet, the studio boasts seven sound stages and a cutting-edge permanent virtual production stage. As a B Corp and albert certified studio, Garden Studios is at the forefront of environmentally responsible production."We are thrilled to welcome Georgia to the board of Garden Studios," said Thomas Hoegh CEO of Garden Studios.“Georgia's consummate experience in global content creation, commitment to fostering diversity, and dedication to sustainable growth align perfectly with our vision for the future. Georgia's knowledge and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand and solidify our position as one of the world's best studios.”Georgia's appointment marks a significant step forward for Garden Studios as it continues to innovate and expand its influence in the global entertainment landscape.ends.About Garden StudiosGarden Studios is London's largest sustainable film and television production studio. Established in 2021 and located in central London, the studio encompasses more than 300,000 square feet of production space, including sound stages and a permanent virtual production stage. As a B Corp and albert certified company, Garden Studios is committed to delivering environmentally sustainable productions and advancing technological innovation in the industry.Find out more at:

