Inventhelp Inventor Develops Advanced Underwater Camera System For Boats (SBT-1875)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an advanced marine product that would allow boaters to view wildlife, submerged objects, and other potential dangers in the water," said an inventor, from

Santee, Calif., "so I invented the SHARK EYES. My design would offer a live view of exactly what is happening beneath the boat."

The patent-pending invention provides an advanced underwater camera system for boaters. In doing so, it offers a live view of objects and wildlife in the water. As a result, it would keep the operator alert and informed of any potential dangers. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features a multi-purpose and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boat owners, paddleboarders, surfers, and various marine-related businesses.

