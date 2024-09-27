Inventhelp Inventor Develops Advanced Underwater Camera System For Boats (SBT-1875)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an advanced marine product that would allow boaters to view wildlife, submerged objects, and other potential dangers in the water," said an inventor, from
Santee, Calif., "so I invented the SHARK EYES. My design would offer a live view of exactly what is happening beneath the boat."
The patent-pending invention provides an advanced underwater camera system for boaters. In doing so, it offers a live view of objects and wildlife in the water. As a result, it would keep the operator alert and informed of any potential dangers. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features a multi-purpose and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boat owners, paddleboarders, surfers, and various marine-related businesses.
The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1875, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
