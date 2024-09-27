Woolpert Selected For $80M USACE AE Contract Supporting Dodea Projects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The five-year,

MATOC contract will support the maintenance, rehabilitation, and new of primary and secondary school facilities throughout the world.

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has been selected for a five-year, $80 million shared capacity, multiple award task order contract to provide architecture and engineering services for the U.S. Corps of Engineers Norfolk District and Department of Defense Education Activity.

Currently operating 161 accredited schools across nine districts, DoDEA is responsible for the planning, directing, coordination, and management of pre-K through 12th-grade educational programs for children of military members stationed across the world, including in the U.S., the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and Guam, Europe, and the Pacific. This is Woolpert's fourth consecutive DoDEA contract for the district.

Under this contract, Woolpert will provide planning, programming, and design services for modification, rehabilitation, maintenance, alternatives, new construction, and commissioning of primary and secondary schools and support facilities.

Woolpert Vice President and Federal Market Director Doug Brown said that this latest contract serves as a testament to the long-term, successful working relationship between Woolpert and USACE Norfolk District.

"Woolpert has had the honor of supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and all three of DoDEA's geographic areas-Europe, Pacific, and the Americas-for the last 20 years," Brown said. "We're thrilled to continue our legacy of supporting the advancement of military schools worldwide, and helping to ensure that DoDEA has the facilities it needs in order to continue its mission of providing a world-class education for the children of military families."

The contract is underway.

