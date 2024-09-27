10 ARTS Foundation Announces Funding Awards For New York Film Academy (NYFA) Students And Alumni

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 10 ARTS Foundation, in alliance with the New York Academy College of Film, Media, and Performing Arts (NYFA), is thrilled to announce the recipients of its prestigious scholarships and grants for the 2024/2025 academic year. These awards have been granted to six NYFA students and one alumni thanks to the generous contributions of 10 ARTS donors. These outstanding creatives have been recognized for their exceptional skill, unique voice and perspective, creativity, dedication to their craft, and leadership within the NYFA community.

IMC Production Awardee:

Davide Picci is an MFA Cinematography student from Switzerland who is studying at NYFA's campus in Los Angeles.



Guy Preston Bailey "Rising Star" Memorial Scholarship Awardees:

Diné Youngmartin is a proud member of the Navajo Nation. She is a BFA Screenwriting student who is studying at NYFA's campus in Los Angeles.

Riccardo Morales is in the BFA Acting for Film Program at NYFA's campus in Miami and hails from Puerto Rico.



Alexandra Skiba Memorial Scholarship Awardees:

Brandyn Richardson is a U.S. Military Veteran in the Acting for Film Program at NYFA's campus in Miami.

Logan Petersen originates from Minnesota and is studying at NYFA's campus in Los Angeles in the BFA Acting for Film Program.

Marielene Jones is a former U.S. Marine and is in the MFA Filmmaking Program at NYFA's campus in Los Angeles.

Heidi Wissmiller, Chair of the Board of Trustees at the 10 ARTS Foundation, states that,“These students represent the future of filmmaking. Their compassion for the human condition and their desire to experience it with us through the stories they tell and the lens with which they frame it gives heart to the 10 ARTS annual commitment to young storytellers.”



10 ARTS Board of Directors Grant Award

Antwand Pearman, a NYFA alum, was awarded a 2024 production grant to support the production of his film“Juliette's Miracle on St. Nick”, which is the story of an elderly woman who revisits her youth in Harlem after a mystical encounter and rediscovers the joy of dance and life's fleeting beauty. Additionally, 10 ARTS, NYFA faculty, staff, and alumni are contributing their talents and skills to the project.

Michael Young, NYFA's president, asserts, "I was delighted to see 10 ARTS support a film made by our alum. I know Mr. Pearman is incredibly grateful to the Board of the 10 ARTS Foundation for their grant, which made it possible for him to go into production. It is a great example of how support for the arts makes a real impact.”

About 10 ARTS Foundation

10 ARTS Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering a new generation of aspiring global storytellers through the gift of opportunity. Through its scholarships, grants, and educational programs, 10 ARTS provides vital resources to young creatives, helping them to hone their skills and achieve their artistic aspirations.

The name 10 ARTS is derived from the 10 core artistic disciplines at NYFA: Filmmaking (Directing), Documentary Filmmaking, Screen Acting, Cinematography, Screenwriting, Producing, Game Design, Animation & VFX, Musical Theatre, Multimedia & Broadcast Journalism, and Photography.

About New York Film Academy College of Film, Media, and Performing Arts (NYFA)

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading visual and performing arts institution that seeks to promote and advance the art of visual storytelling through film, media, and the performing arts, as a transformational and ennobling vehicle to both the creator and audience, with a profound impact on individuals, communities, and global society.

About the Award Donors

The Alexandra Skiba Memorial Scholarship

The Alexandra Skiba Memorial Scholarship, established in memory of a talented and dedicated NYFA alum, Alexandra Skiba, is awarded annually to outstanding students. This scholarship honors those who, like Alexandra, demonstrate exceptional talent and a strong commitment to their craft.

IMC Production Partnership

10 ARTS Foundation is proud to partner with IMC Production, a leading force in the entertainment industry known for fostering emerging talent. The collaboration between 10 ARTS and IMC Production has resulted in unique opportunities for awardees to gain industry experience and mentorship from seasoned professionals.

The Guy Preston Bailey "Rising Star" Memorial Scholarship

Named in memory of Guy Preston Bailey, a NYFA acting student and performing artist, the Guy Preston Bailey "Rising Star" Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to gifted NYFA students. These recipients have shown strong potential in their fields and are expected to contribute meaningfully to the arts community.

For more information about the 10 ARTS Foundation or the scholarship and grant programs, please contact:

