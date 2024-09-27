Author Vincent J. Tomeo's“The Usefulness Of Hippopotamus” To Be Showcased At Key Literary Festivals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times

Chapbook of Humor Offers Lighthearted Perspective on Life's Challenges

TORONTO, CANADA, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Poet, archivist, historian, and community activist Vincent J. Tomeo's delightful collection,“The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times” will be prominently featured at The 35th Word on the Street Toronto and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Fair.“The Usefulness of Hippopotamus” presents a collection of poems inspired by both lighthearted and profound reflections on humor and resilience. Born from Tomeo's personal experiences and his battle with bladder cancer during the pandemic, this chapbook explores how humor can serve as a balm in trying times. Through whimsical and thoughtful verse, Tomeo underscores the importance of finding joy and laughter amidst adversity.Vincent J. Tomeo, a poet with an extensive international presence, has garnered acclaim for his engaging and insightful poetry. To date, he has published 1,148 poems and essays, has been a recipient of over 108 awards, and has done 135 public readings. His dedication to capturing the essence of human experience through humor is evident in this latest work, which offers readers a unique perspective on navigating life's challenges with a light heart.At The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival 2024,“The Usefulness of Hippopotamus” will be showcased at The Maple Staple bookstore's booth, in partnership with Bookside Press . The booth will be located at Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe, at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024.The book will also be featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, taking place from October 16-20, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Attendees can find The Maple Staple bookstore's booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand C35.Interested readers can drop by during these dates, and for the ones interested in getting a copy of this lighthearted piece of literature,“The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times” by Vincent J. Tomeo is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading book retailers.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

