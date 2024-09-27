Netsweeper And Jisc Strengthen Partnership With New Contract To Enhance Digital Safety Across The UK Education Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Netsweeper, a global leader in internet content filtering and safety solutions, is pleased to announce the formalisation of a new partnership with Jisc, the UK's digital, data, and agency focused on supporting higher education and research. This collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to enhancing digital safety and security across the UK's educational institutions.



Jisc, known for its dedication to improving and internet safety within the education sector, has now formally partnered with Netsweeper to provide enhanced online safety solutions directly to its members. While Netsweeper has previously been available through the Jisc framework, this new partnership marks the beginning of a direct collaboration, ensuring that UK educational institutions have access to world-class content filtering solutions that protect students and staff from harmful online content.



David Stokes, Sales Director at Jisc, expressed excitement about the continued partnership. "We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Netsweeper. Their expertise in online safety aligns perfectly with our mission to provide a secure digital environment for education and research in the UK."



Perry Roach, CEO of Netsweeper, commented, "We are honored to continue working closely with Jisc to support their mission of safeguarding the digital experiences of millions of users in the UK education sector. This contract signifies our shared commitment to innovation and security."



About Netsweeper:

Netsweeper is a leading provider of internet content filtering and online safety solutions. With a mission to create a safer online world, Netsweeper's technology protects millions of users globally, including educational institutions, government agencies, and enterprises.



About Jisc:

Jisc is the UK digital, data and technology agency focused on education, research and innovation. Jisc is a not-for-profit organisation that champions the use of digital technologies to improve education and research in the UK, providing trusted and cost-effective shared services and advice.

