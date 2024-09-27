Sean 'Diddy' Combs Indictment: Rapper Wants To Testify In Own Defense Lawyer Says 'He's Very Eager To Tell...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sean 'Diddy' Comb, the mogul who has been in custody since his arrest at a Manhattan hotel, is willing to testify in his own defense in connection with the sex trafficking charges and federal racketeering conspiracy.

The development comes amid a lawsuit by another woman against the alleging that the mogul and his head of security raped her and recorded it on in 2001.

According to a New York Post, in a new documentary, his lawyer Marc Agnifilo claimed that Sean“Diddy” Combs is preparing to take the stand in his own defense at his federal sex trafficking trial.

Stating that where is nothing that could keep him off the stand, in a preview of the TMZ documentary - The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment - Marc Agnifilo said,“He is very eager to tell his own story.”

“I think he will tell every part of his story. Including what you see on the video,” said the lawyer referring to 2016 security footage of him appearing to assault his now-ex Cassie Ventura in a hotel.

According to E News, on seizing of 1,000 bottles of baby oil from the hip-hop star's home, the lawyer said that he was not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything.

“I don't know what you need 1,000-one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you'd even need 1,000 for.”

Earlier this week, in the latest lawsuit filed in federal court in New York, a woman alleged that when she was 25 and dating an executive who worked for Combs in the summer of 2001, Combs and Joseph Sherman lured her to a meeting at Bad Boy Recording Studios.

She further claimed after picking her in the SUV, they gave her a drink 'likely laced with a drug', due to which she lost consciousness.

According to AP, the lawsuit alleged that the woman found herself bound inside Combs' office and lounge, claiming the two men raped her, slapped her , slammed her head against a pool table and ignored her screams and cries for help.

Combs, who was arrested in New York on September 16, faces charges that could put him in prison for at least 15 years if he is convicted on all counts.