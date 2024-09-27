Global Crypto Exchange Darkex Partners With Industry Leaders To Strengthen Its Position

(MENAFN- B2Press) Darkex, a global exchange founded by United Chain Tech, a global leader in blockchain, and infrastructure services, in partnership with international funds, is collaborating with leaders such as Sumsub, Alchemy Pay, MoonPay, ChainUp to strengthen its global position.

Georgia, Tbilisi City - Darkex, headquartered in Dubai and established by Turkish entrepreneurs in partnership with United Chain Tech PLC, a leader in blockchain, crypto and forex infrastructure services that empowers global freedom in collaboration with international investment funds, strengthens its position in global competition.

Darkex is a global blockchain infrastructure company offering financial products and services that surpass the liquidity of the largest global crypto exchanges. The co-founders include CEO Murat Tuğberk Sancaklı, COO Eray Gündoğan, and CTO Yılmaz Çağrı İşbuğa. CFO Birol Balık completes the executive team.

Darkex COO Eray Gündoğan emphasized that their mission goes beyond just being a crypto exchange:“We are focused on building a secure, user-friendly ecosystem that empowers investors at every stage of their journey. We aim to provide new and experienced investors with the tools, educational resources and support they need while putting security at the core of everything we do. Today, Darkex operates with a 250-person team spread across South Asia, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and MENA, all dedicated to prioritizing user experience. We have more than 100 employees working in our Georgia and Albania offices and are active in our European locations. Soon, we will centralize all teams in Dubai, from where we will manage our global services.”

Highlighting Darkex's commitment to adhering to security standards, compliance requirements, and regulatory obligations, Eray Gündoğan said:“Darkex has made an ambitious entry into the industry. We are launching at a time when demand for secure, efficient, and user-friendly crypto exchanges is at an all-time high. In this context, we leverage United Chain Tech's global presence to announce partnerships with international crypto and blockchain giants. For example, we have partnered with Sumsub, the G2 leader for 2023, for identity verification and KYC processes. To enhance our users' trading experience, we've integrated MoonPay and Alchemy Pay's unique payment infrastructures into our system. We are also expanding our global collaborations with partners like ChainUP, and these partnerships will continue to grow. Moreover, Darkex is committed to offering investment and custody services to institutional investors, as allowed by regulations in the markets where we operate."

Darkex COO Eray Gündoğan also explained that the platform will offer access to a full range of blockchain and crypto-focused services, including spot trading, futures, margin trading, staking, crypto lending, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. He mentioned:

“Darkex adopts global security standards, including biometric security modes, educates users about blockchain and crypto culture through 'Darkex Academy', sets a new standard for trading experience, and supports multiple fiat currencies to cater to the global crypto community. As part of our efforts to operate as a crypto asset service provider in Turkey, we are taking the necessary steps to comply. Our goal is to offer a secure, reliable, and feature-rich platform that adapts to the ever-evolving needs of the crypto market. Darkex is ready for the global mass adoption.”

Darkex Crypto Exchange Review 2024

Darkex, the latest player in the competition among global crypto exchanges, differentiates itself from its competitors with factors such as top-notch security features, intuitive user experience, deep liquidity, fast transactions, and an educational focus.

With spot trading, futures, margin trading, staking, crypto lending and DeFi investment options in an all-in-one platform, Darkex also draws attention with its unique features such as Safe Mode, which locks all functions in case of suspicious activity with biometric data entry.

The new generation CEX Darkex is rapidly entering the market with its platform, which will meet the needs of traders of all levels with its deep background and experience in the industry.



