Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research -, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global refurbished laboratory equipment market (개조된 실험실 장비 시장) was worth US$ 23.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 37.6 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 5.1 % between 2023 and 2031.

Equipment and supplies for laboratories that have been previously owned and restored to full working order are referred to as refurbished equipment, and they tend to have brand-new specs. These equipment undergo a thorough refurbishment procedure that includes painstaking cleaning, replacing or repairing any worn-out or broken parts, re-calibration, and thorough quality control testing to guarantee that they satisfy the requirements set by the original manufacturers.

Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market at a Glance

Refurbished laboratory equipment offer several key advantages such as cost savings. Refurbished equipment typically cost 30-70% less than brand-new models, thereby making advanced technology more accessible to smaller labs, research institutions, and start-ups. These systems undergo thorough testing and recalibration, ensuring they meet manufacturer specifications, and guarantee reliability and performance.

Additionally, opting for refurbished equipment promotes sustainability by reducing waste and minimizing the demand for new resources, aligning with increasing focus on environmental responsibility across industries.

The rising costs of new laboratory equipment and tightening budgets in academic, clinical, and research labs have spurred the adoption of refurbished devices. Government funding for research institutions and healthcare systems in emerging markets is often limited, making affordable alternatives like refurbished equipment attractive.

The global increase in healthcare services, pharmaceutical research, and biotechnology development has expanded the number of diagnostic labs and research centers. As these facilities proliferate, there is a growing need for cost-effective solutions, driving demand for refurbished laboratory tools.

As technology evolves rapidly, the turnover rate of laboratory equipment increases, with many labs upgrading to the latest systems. This leads to a robust secondary market where slightly older yet advanced equipment are refurbished and resold. As the pace of innovation accelerates, more high-tech devices are becoming available for refurbishment.

The growing focus on environmental sustainability has pushed industries to explore more eco-friendly options, with many turning to refurbished products. By purchasing refurbished laboratory equipment, organizations can significantly reduce their carbon footprint, as fewer resources are needed to refurbish than to manufacture new devices.

Refurbished equipment provides an affordable alternative for laboratories in emerging economies, where the high cost of brand-new technology can be prohibitive. Countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are experiencing a growing demand for laboratory equipment, and refurbished options are helping meet the needs of these cost-conscious markets.

These factors collectively fuel the expansion of the refurbished laboratory equipment market, helping laboratories balance cost, sustainability, and performance.

Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market Report Scope: