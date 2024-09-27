ACAMS Expands Advisory Board To Drive Innovation And Fortify Global Fight Against Financial Crime

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic appointments bolster ACAMS' leadership in empowering professionals to combat evolving threats

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACAMS, a world leading membership organization dedicated to combating crime, today announced the expansion of its Advisory Board as well as the appointment of a new chairperson.

Joining the board are:



Elizabeth Rosenberg , Global Financial Crimes Public Policy Executive and Head of Global Economic Sanctions, of America;

Melissa Strait , Chief Compliance Officer, Coinbase;

J. Edward Conway , Global Head of Financial Crime Compliance Framework & Policies, Banco Santander;

Jessica Bartlett , Managing Director, Global Head of Financial Crime Legal, Barclays; and Marc Fungard , Global Head of Financial Crime at Stripe (joined in Q1 2024).

The new board members, each distinguished in their respective fields, will bring a wealth of expertise and diverse perspectives to ACAMS. Their insights will be invaluable in shaping ACAMS' strategic direction, ensuring the organization remains at the forefront of innovation in the fight against financial crime.

After three years of distinguished service, during which he spearheaded numerous strategic initiatives and significantly elevated the board's impact, Markus Schulz, Global FCC Head at ING, will conclude his tenure as chair of the board and serve as Emeritus chair. The leadership mantle will be passed to Jim Candelmo, Chief Bank Secrecy Act and AML Sanctions Officer at PNC, who will embark on a new three-year term in October.

The expansion of the Advisory Board comes at a critical juncture as financial crime evolves with increasing sophistication. The board's collective insights will be instrumental in ensuring that ACAMS remains at the forefront of combating illicit finance, equipping its members with the cutting-edge tools and knowledge needed to safeguard the integrity of the financial system and stay ahead of emerging threats.

"We are thrilled to welcome these leaders to our Advisory Board," said ACAMS CEO Neil Sternthal. "Their insights will be crucial as we tackle high-priority challenges in the industry, from sophisticated fraud to AI's role in financial crime. Their collective expertise and commitment will empower the global AFC community with cutting-edge resources, forging a new standard of excellence in the fight against financial crime."

"I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to Markus Schulz for his transformative leadership and unwavering dedication to the fight against financial crime and the ACAMS community over the past three years as the chair and the years on the board. His strategic acumen and tireless efforts, exemplified by his spearheading of numerous key initiatives that significantly elevated the board's impact, have been instrumental in propelling ACAMS to its current position of strength.”

Sternthal also expressed his gratitude to two other Advisory Board members who will be stepping down - Anthony Rodriguez, Chief Compliance Officer Corpay- Cross Border and Vasilios Chrisos, PwC Partner, Financial Crimes practice, for their many years of service to the ACAMS global community.

“We look forward to continuing our vital mission under the guidance of Jim Candelmo, whose leadership and deep industry experience will guide ACAMS to new heights in combatting financial crime,” he added.

