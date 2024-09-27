The Stitch Room Announces Exciting Rebranding And Domain Change With Help From WTMP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Amruta Shetye, Owner of The Stitch RoomSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Stitch Room , formerly known as Cut-Yardage & Custom Home Interiors, is proud to announce the completion of its rebranding, including a new name, a refreshed visual identity, and a new online home at thestitchroom. This rebranding effort, conducted in collaboration with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), reflects the company's commitment to offering personalized, high-quality fabrics, window coverings and upholstery services in Sacramento and surrounding areas.The decision to rebrand from Cut-Yardage to The Stitch Room was driven by the desire to better align the company's identity with its core values of craftsmanship, creativity, and service excellence. The new name captures the essence of the company's focus on custom fabrics, window coverings, pillows, cushions, foam solutions, etc , emphasizing attention to detail and a hands-on approach to transforming spaces. While the website content remains the same, the company has transitioned to a new domain, thestitchroom, to better reflect their evolving brand.As part of the rebranding, the transition to the new domain provides customers with the same user-friendly experience and the full range of high-value-added services they've come to expect, including custom fabrics, window coverings, upholstery, bedding, and more. WTMP ensures that the redevelopment of the new site and rebranding process runs smoothly, maintaining the website's accessibility to customers online while enhancing the overall user experience and aligning with the refreshed brand identity."Working with The Stitch Room on their rebranding journey has been a rewarding experience," stated Will Hanke, founder of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. "We aimed to create a brand and digital presence that would resonate with their clientele while showcasing their expertise and commitment to quality. The Stitch Room is set to grow with its new identity and enhanced online visibility."The Stitch Room is unwavering in its commitment to providing the highest-quality custom window treatments and upholstery services that enhance any interior space. They are Sacramento's #1 choice for custom solutions that combine functionality with aesthetic appeal, giving customers the confidence they need in the durability and reliability of their products.Visit thestitchroom today to explore The Stitch Room's extensive range of services and schedule a consultation .For more information, please contact The Stitch Room at (916) 928-4292.For website and digital marketing assistance, visit Window Treatment Marketing Pros at wtmarketingpros or call (314) 555-5678.

