Future Electronics Introduces Murata's Type 2EL High-Performance Wi-Fi® + Bluetooth® Module

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Future Electronics

Future Headquarter

Future Electronics is featuring Murata's Type 2EL Wi-Fi + Module in a recently launched digital campaign.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Future Electronics, a global leader in the distribution of electronic components, is proud to announce the availability of Murata's new Type 2EL Wi-Fi® + Bluetooth® module, offering a powerful solution for wireless connectivity in compact designs.The Murata Type 2EL series is built around the NXP IW612 combo chipset, delivering an exceptional performance across Wi-Fi® 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth® 5.3 BR/EDR/LE, and 802.15.4 standards. This high-performance module is capable of achieving a PHY data rate of up to 601 Mbps on Wi-Fi® and 2 Mbps on Bluetooth®, making it ideal for applications requiring robust wireless performance.The module features:.WLAN support for SDIO v3.0 DDR50 interface.Bluetooth® high-speed 4-wire UART interface and PCM for audio data.IEEE support, with data rates ranging from MCS0 to MCS11, utilizing 20MHz, 40MHz, and 80MHz channels for speeds up to 601 Mbps.Murata's Type 2EL module comes in an impressively compact, shielded form factor, ensuring easy integration into size- and power-sensitive applications, including IoT devices, handheld wireless systems, and gateways.Additionally, the IW612 chipset features advanced collaborative coexistence mechanisms, optimizing the performance of WLAN, Bluetooth®, and 802.15.4 operations in parallel. This ensures seamless communication across multiple wireless technologies without compromising efficiency.To learn more about the products, visit :About Future ElectronicsFounded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .

Jamie Singerman

Future Electronics

+1 5146947710

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.