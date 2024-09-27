Safe2drive Launches New Audio Read-Along Feature For Florida Basic Driver Improvement Course

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Safe2Drive, a leading provider of traffic safety courses, launches their new read-along feature in their Florida Basic Driver Improvement course.

- Carl Reese, owner of Safe2DriveSAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Safe2Drive, a leading provider of online traffic safety and driver education courses, is excited to announce the launch of their new audio read-along feature for students taking their Florida Basic Driver Improvement course. This new feature gives students the option to have the course text read aloud to them via an audio player that's present on each lesson page.Safe2Drive believes in making their courses accessible to everyone and catering to students with diverse learning styles. The audio read-along feature is included with the course at no additional cost and is available in both English and Spanish. The audio player automatically pauses during video content or when the student navigates away from the page and resumes playing where it left off when the student clicks play. This ensures a seamless learning experience. The Basic Driver Improvement course and complementary audio read-along feature are available on any device with an internet connection (phone, tablet, or desktop).“We are committed to providing our students with the best possible online learning experience,” said Carl Reese, owner of Safe2Drive.“Our audio read-along feature is just one example of our dedication to accessibility.”Drivers can take Safe2Drive's Florida Basic Driver Improvement course to get a ticket dismissed, keep points off their driving record, receive a fine reduction, or prevent their insurance rate from increasing. The course is approved by the Florida HSMV.Safe2Drive's Florida Basic Driver Improvement course and the complementary audio read-along feature are available now on Safe2Drive's website . For more information on Safe2Drive's traffic safety courses or any other inquiries, the Safe2Drive team invites you to visit their official website or contact their dedicated customer service team .About Safe2DriveWith over twenty years of experience, Safe2Drive is a recognized leader in the traffic safety field. Safe2Drive seeks to make our roadways safer by improving driver behavior through innovative online courses that are offered nation-wide. Their online courses have been vetted by government agencies and proven effective in reducing subsequent traffic violations.

