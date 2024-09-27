Russian Children Not Abducted By Ukraine Ukrainian Ombudsman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Reports in the regarding a children exchange between Ukraine and Russia are fake, stated the Ukrainian Parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

This information was shared on his Telegram channel, as reported by Ukrinform.

Lubinets noted that a foreign media outlet disseminated information suggesting that Qatar had announced an agreement with Ukraine and Russia regarding a children's exchange.

"In reality, no such agreement has been made. This appears to be a blatant of Russian narratives," the Ombudsman emphasized.

He clarified that Qatar is acting as a mediator in the return of illegally deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children, for which Ukraine is very grateful. He also stressed that Ukraine has not abducted or detained Russian children on its territory nor does it impede their return to Russia if they are located within Ukraine.

International humanitarian law, Lubinets pointed out, does not provide for a process such as child exchanges.

"What kind of cynicism must one reach to propose such a mechanism for the return of Ukrainian children from deportation?" he stated.

The Ombudsman reiterated that this information is false and urged Ukrainian and international journalists not to spread further Russian propaganda and to refer to official sources.

Additionally, Ukrinform reported that a16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl were returned from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine.