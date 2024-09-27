FPT Industrial's New Ice And Epowertrain Products Under The Spotlight At IAA Transportation 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FPT Industrial, the third largest industrial powertrain company in the world in its range, is one of the leading exhibitors announced for IAA 2024, the major global trade show for logistics, commercial vehicles, buses, and the transportation industry, taking place from September 17 to 22, 2024, at Deutsche Messe AG in Hanover (Germany).



The Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design, production, and sale of low-environmental impact powertrains, and a world leader for on-road and industrial applications, will be revealing new products in both the sustainable ICE and ePowertrain segments, perfectly in keeping with its multi-energy path.



Visitors to FPT Industrial's new, larger stand in Hanover (Hall 21, Booth D09) will be able to appreciate its advanced solutions in hydrogen propulsion systems, its leadership in natural gas, and its comprehensive multi-energy path. The Brand's full line-up of ePropulsion systems, Battery Packs, and Battery Management Systems for commercial vehicles testifies to its commitment to deliver efficient and high-performance solutions for OEMs.



The focus of the Customer Service area is its customer-centric approach, showing off the division's Connected Services, Remote Assistance, Reman remanufactured components and a brand-new range of high-performance oils.



“FPT Industrial has a key role in decarbonization and achieving global targets, with a clear vision in mind,” says Sylvain Blaise, President of Iveco Group's Powertrain Business Unit.“We are working on the sustainability of the entire line-up, strengthening our position as a world-leading manufacturer of low environmental-impact powertrain solutions. In our vision, ICE technologies continue to have a relevant role, using multiple sustainable energy carriers to achieve major results in terms of decarbonization, while we also position ourselves as an electrification solutions supplier with our complete range of ePowertrain solutions.”



SUSTAINABILITY – ALWAYS ONE STEP AHEAD



FPT Industrial presents itself as the right partner to support customers in their transition towards new, sustainable technologies for both passenger and goods transport, extending its commitment to sustainability to its stand as well.



Like in other recent shows, the Brand's booth in Hanover will be carbon neutral, in other words all the factors involved in its set-up, use and dismantling, including materials, passenger and goods transport, and the energy consumed during the event, to name just some, have been taken into consideration in order to pare emissions to the bone. In particular, all the components of the FPT Industrial booth were transported on board a fleet of IVECO S-Way Natural Gas trucks powered by FPT Industrial CURSOR 13 NG engines, fueled with bio-LNG supplied by Shell. This initiative has led up to a 99% reduction in lifecycle CO2e emissions, compared to B7 diesel.



After the exhibition, FPT Industrial will verify the residual emissions in order to offset them through the purchase of certified carbon credits.



INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE PRODUCT RANGE - INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY FIRST



Driven by its customers and their expectations, FPT Industrial continues to invest in ever-more sustainable internal combustion engines.



As the only player in the on-road segment with at least one alternative fuel product for its entire range, FPT Industrial is adopting a multi-energy path, covering light-, medium- and heavy-duty applications with innovative hydrogen, hythane, natural gas, diesel, and renewable fuel solutions. An approach driven by business and customer needs, and entirely driven by the final aim of providing its customers with the best ready-to-install products.



Company :-FPT

User :- Elroy Fernandes

Email :...