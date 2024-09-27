Makemytrip Partners With 10 Leading Airlines And ICICI Bank To Boost International Business Class Travel

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 27 September 2024 – As India's landscape continues to evolve, premium experiences are becoming a priority for many travelers. According to MakeMyTrip's latest How Indians Travel Abroad report, there has been a 10% increase in searches for international business class flights between 2023 and 2024. Traditionally associated with long-haul destinations such as the USA and the UK, the trend is now extending to shorter routes, including destinations like Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.



To serve this growing trend, MakeMyTrip is bringing together 10 leading international airlines- Air Astana, Air India, Air India Express, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Vistara-offering up to 20% discount on business class fares. To make it even more attractive, MakeMyTrip has partnered with ICICI Bank, providing an additional ₹10,000 off for ICICI Bank cardholders. Travelers can take advantage of these fantastic offers from September 27 to October 2, during the dedicated Business Class Fest.



"The Indian traveller is rapidly evolving, seeking the best at every stage of their travel journey. With the launch of initiatives like the Business Class Fest, we aim to make premium experiences both accessible and rewarding," said, Saujanya Shrivastava, Chief Operating Officer - Flights, Holidays & Gulf at MakeMyTrip. "We are delighted that the travel ecosystem is increasingly looking to us as the preferred platform for premium travellers. We have introduced several new features and initiatives to enhance the travel experience of our customers and will continue to bring more such offerings in the coming months as well."



This push to boost business class travel builds upon MakeMyTrip's recent launch of a dedicated Business Class Funnel for international flights. Tailored specifically for business travelers, this feature provides an immersive, intuitive booking experience with high-quality visuals, refined filters, and a user-friendly interface that simplifies the business class booking process, ensuring transparency and convenience.

