Ltimindtree Achieves Fourth Consecutive Reaccreditation As Azure Expert Managed Services Provider

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) LTIMindtree, a global consulting and digital solutions company, has earned the Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) recognition for the fourth consecutive time. This accolade, awarded by Microsoft, acknowledges LTIMindtree's deep expertise and capabilities in Microsoft Azure, positioning the company as a trusted advisor for Azure Cloud implementations Azure Expert MSP program identifies top-tier cloud partners with the expertise needed to guide customers through their digital transformation. LTIMindtree's Chief Operating Officer, Nachiket Deshpande, emphasized the company's dedication to delivering exceptional managed services and maintaining high standards of productivity and operational excellence.

During a comprehensive audit, LTIMindtree demonstrated success across 75 customer cases in cloud transformation, showcasing their unique IPs, tools, and accelerators like CloudXperienz, Cloud Elevate, and Ensure, which are central to their Cloud Management Platform Sanford, VP of Partner GTM at Microsoft, highlighted LTIMindtree's consistent excellence in customer delivery and technical expertise. In addition to the Azure Expert MSP accreditation, LTIMindtree is a certified Solutions Partner across all six Microsoft Solution areas and holds 11 active specializations.

