Russians Launch Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih: People Trapped Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, hitting an administrative building where people may be trapped under the rubble.

According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the city's Defense Council, reported the attack on Telegram .

“Kryvyi Rih. Missile attack. Don't record or share anything online,” the post reads.

Yevhen Sytnychenko, Chief of the Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration, also confirmed the missile strike, stating that there had been a hit but further details would follow.

Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported that a missile struck an administrative building and that people might be trapped under the debris.

As reported earlier, Russians launched a missile strike on Dnipro after midnight, causing destruction at an industrial site.