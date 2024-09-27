Civilians Including Minors Injured As Russians Attack Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, a Russian on the village of Inhulets four people, including two children.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administratio reported the incident, sharing photos of the aftermath of the attack.

Around 05:00, the enemy targeted residential buildings in the village with guided bombs.

A 4-year-old boy suffered a blast injury and a concussion. He was provided with medical assistance on-site.

A 15-year-old boy and two women, aged 51 and 68, with suspected blast injuries were taken to hospital, where they are currently being examined and treated.

, 11inon

As reported earlier, in the morning, the Russian forces also attacked the city of Kherson, injuring a 47-year-old man.