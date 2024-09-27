Civilians Including Minors Injured As Russians Attack Village In Kherson Region
Date
9/27/2024 5:11:34 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, a Russian airstrike on the village of Inhulets injured four people, including two children.
According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administratio reported the incident, sharing photos of the aftermath of the attack.
Around 05:00, the enemy targeted residential buildings in the village with guided bombs.
A 4-year-old boy suffered a blast injury and a concussion. He was provided with medical assistance on-site.
A 15-year-old boy and two women, aged 51 and 68, with suspected blast injuries were taken to hospital, where they are currently being examined and treated.
Read also: Three people killed
, 11 others injured
in Russian drone attack
on Odesa region
As reported earlier, in the morning, the Russian forces also attacked the city of Kherson, injuring a 47-year-old man.
MENAFN27092024000193011044ID1108722161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.