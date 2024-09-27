Russian Missile Hits Police Station In Kryvyi Rih Injuring Three People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians hit the station in Kryvyi Rih with a missile. Three casualties are reported with more people supposedly under the rubble.

The National Police of Ukraine posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 9:15, the enemy launched a missile attack on the district police office; currently, it is known that there are casualties due to the hit. People may be under the rubble," the post reads.

As a result of the impact, the administrative building was destroyed, while private houses located nearby were damaged.

Now the police and rescuers are working on the site, and law enforcement officers are documenting and collecting evidence of yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

The State Emergency Service noted that as a result of the attack, the five-story building of the district police office was partially destroyed.

"As of 10:20, three people are known to have been injured. There are probably people under the rubble," the Service reported.

Rescue operations are ongoing.

“As a result of the missile attack on the district police office in Kryvyi Rih, there are casualties. A 45-year-old man has already been hospitalized. His condition is moderately grave," Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, wrote on Telegram.

Earlier it was reported that an explosion rang out in Kryvyi Rih amid the air raid. The regional authorities reported that an administrative building was hit.