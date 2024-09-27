(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Capital Numbers named Best Tech Brand 2024 by Economic Times and featured in their Coffee Table for innovation and impactful tech solutions globally.

- Mr. Mukul GuptaKOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Numbers, an award-winning software development company specializing in Web, Mobile, Cloud, and AI/ML solutions, has been named one of the Best Tech Brands 2024 by the Economic Times. Capital Numbers is also featured in the Economic Times' exclusive Best Tech Brands Coffee Table Book 2024, which showcases the leading technology companies driving industry change with impactful solutions.The Best Tech Brand Award recognizes companies that excel in their domains by creating transformative innovations that benefit not only their clients but the entire tech ecosystem. This recognition places Capital Numbers among the elite tech companies setting benchmarks in innovation, excellence, and industry leadership.Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers, expressed his gratitude: "It is an incredible honor to be recognized as one of the Best Tech Brands by the ET. This award reflects our team's passion for innovation and dedication to delivering exceptional solutions. At Capital Numbers, we remain focused on helping businesses evolve through technology. Our clients' success is our top priority, and we are committed to pushing the boundaries of digital transformation."Capital Numbers' inclusion in the ET Now Best Tech Brands Coffee Table Book 2024 enhances the company's visibility and credibility, showcasing their cutting-edge solutions on a global platform. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity that the entire team brings every day, reinforcing Capital Numbers' position as a technology leader.Capital Numbers continues to redefine how businesses operate by providing them with custom software development , cloud integration, and AI-powered solutions that drive long-term success. This recognition underscores the company's ability to deliver solutions that are not only effective but transformative, creating a lasting ripple effect across industries.This award celebrates brands that use the power of technology to create meaningful change, and Capital Numbers exemplifies this by consistently delivering innovations that help businesses embrace digital transformation. The recognition encourages the company to set even higher standards of innovation and impact, helping businesses not only adapt but thrive in an ever-changing world.With eyes on the future, Capital Numbers remains dedicated to offering solutions that make a lasting difference and shape the next era of digital transformation.About Capital Numbers:Incepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is one of India's top-rated software development companies, with 300+ 5-star reviews on major B2B platforms. Backed by 500+ experts, including the top 1% of Indian developers, skilled in 40+ advanced technologies, Capital Numbers serves 250+ clients globally. Their expertise spans AI, ML, Blockchain, Data Engineering , Analytics, and more. Their commitment to providing high-quality services“on-demand” sets them apart in the industry.

Mukul Gupta

Capital Numbers Infotech Limited

+91 33 6799 2222

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.