Realty Volume Exceeds Qr567m In Last Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The volume of trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the of Justice during the period from September 15-19 reached QR533,513,268 while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR33,973,060.

The weekly bulletin issued by Department stated that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, commercial buildings, retail shops, and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal, Al Dhaayen, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Dhakira, and Al Shamal, in addition to areas such as The Pearl , Al Dafna, and Al Kharaij.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from September 8-12 was over QR278m.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from September 1-5 was over QR259m.