Scania And Fortescue Collaborate To Develop Autonomous Mining Road Train

The global is transforming, and autonomous solutions are receiving more attention. The challenges can now be approached with sustainability in mind, as development in this field is gaining speed.



"By utilising Scania's extensive knowledge in supplying trucks to the mining industry and our expertise in autonomous driving, the Road Train solution will reduce the overall mining footprint," says Manfred Streit, Managing Director at Scania Australia. The autonomous solution will be developed, tested and validated in partnership at Fortescue's iron ore operations in Christmas Creek, Queensland.

With Scania's technology in truck automation, the autonomous solution will be integrated with Fortescue's Fleet Management System (FMS) designed to optimise fleet utilisation and maximise productivity, while ensuring efficient fuel and energy consumption to reduce carbon emissions. The solution will also integrate Scania's onboard autonomation hardware and technology for the Scania R770 prime mover platform, coupled with three trailers weighing 120 tonnes with a payload of 240 tonnes. "This is a great opportunity for Scania to learn more about autonomy in demanding conditions with an innovative partner," says Peter Hafmar, Head of Autonomous Solutions, Scania.



Fortescue Metals Chief Executive Officer, Dino Otranto says: "Our deep expertise in autonomous haulage has enabled us to jointly develop a unique autonomous solution that unlocks high grade, satellite deposits for us to mine economically. This project will help us maximise productivity with unique low-cost solutions in our mining value chain."



Scania Australia has been working closely with Fortescue for many years, and is pleased to see this joint development project become a reality. "Their heavy haul trucks operate in an incredibly harsh environment. The local and global mining specialists have devised a solution that will bring efficiency and safety," says Robert Taylor, Head of Mining at Scania Australia.



Scania and Fortescue share the same values in safety, operational efficiency and reducing carbon footprints.



