The Crypto Market And Bitcoin Break The Months-Long Downtrend
Date
9/27/2024 4:15:45 AM
Market Picture
The Cryptocurrency market went on to break previous peaks at the end of August, adding over 2.8% in 24 hours to reach 2.29 trillion, a high of almost two months. This rise confirmed the breakdown of the downtrend from the March peak after a higher local low in August. We foresee an easier climb up to previous pivot levels near 2.4 trillion, 4.8% above current prices.
