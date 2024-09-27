Wave of High-Profile Judicial Reorganization Hits Brazilian Agribusiness

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's agricultural sector is grappling with a growing crisis as major input distributors seek judicial reorganization.



AgroGalaxy and Portal Agro, two prominent players, have recently filed for protection against creditors, signaling deeper issues within the industry.



AgroGalaxy initiated the trend on September 18, 2024, disclosing a liability of R$3.7 billion ($679 million) and US$160 million ($29 million).



The company's woes stem from plummeting commodity prices, adverse weather conditions, and restricted credit access.



Major creditors include







Vert Companhia Securitizadora, owed R$516.4 million ($94.8 million),



Banco do Brasil, owed R$391.2 million ($71.8 million), and agricultural suppliers like



FMC, owed R$163.6 million ($30 million), and

Mosaic Fertilizantes, owed R$119.5 million ($21.9 million).



Portal Agro followed suit, reporting debts of R$645 million ($118.3 million), with R$249 million ($45.7 million) in Agribusiness Receivables Certificates.The compan cited increased input prices and falling commodity prices, particularly soybeans, as key factors.Farmers' inability to honor payments has strained Portal Agro's finances. These high-profile cases reflect a broader trend in Brazil's agribusiness sector.The first quarter of 2024 saw an 83.9% increase in judicial reorganization requests from rural landowners compared to 2023. Mato Grosso led with 53 requests, followed by Goiás with 16.The crisis stems from complex, interconnected factors. Commodity price volatility, adverse weather conditions, and rising operational costs have squeezed profit margins.Credit restrictions have compounded these challenges, leaving many firms vulnerable to market fluctuations.Wave of High-Profile Judicial Reorganization Hits Brazilian AgribusinessThis situation highlights the need for comprehensive debt restructuring across the industry. Financial institutions may need to extend debt maturities significantly, potentially to 5-15 years.Improved risk management strategies, using tools like Serasa Experian's Agro Score, could help identify potential financial distress early.Government intervention may become necessary to support the sector. The crisis could also catalyze industry consolidation, with stronger companies absorbing struggling ones.As this situation unfolds, its impact will likely extend beyond agriculture. Brazil's economy relies heavily on agribusiness, and the sector's health has far-reaching implications for overall economic stability and growth prospects.