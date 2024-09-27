OTT Releases This Week: New Movies, Web-Series To Watch This Weekend Stree 2, Ulajh, Inside Out 2 And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Reality Ranis of the Jungle

Plot: The Indian version of Warner Bros' popular show, Reality Queens of The Jungle, is set in the Himalayan jungles. The reality show will test a group of women, challenging both their physical strength and mental endurance.

Stars: Pavitra Punia, Eksha Kerung, Bebika Dhurve

Genre: Reality TV

Platform: Discovery Plus

Release Date: September 23

Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys

Plot: Four friends face intense pressure from their parents and society as they step into adulthood. The story follows their emotional journey of self-discovery and learning to accept themselves.

Stars: Joemon Jyothir, Saaf Bros, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 23

Inside Out 2

Plot: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust had been managing things smoothly and effectively. But when Anxiety appeared, they became uncertain about how to react.

Stars: Ananya Panday (Hindi), Maya Hawke, Tony Hale

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 25

Grotesquerie

Plot: Detective Lois Tryon suspects that a series of brutal crimes in her town feel strangely personal, almost as if someone is mocking her. With no clear clues and unsure of what to do next, she decides to accept help from a nun.

Stars: Niecy Nash, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Chavez

Genre: Horror

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 26