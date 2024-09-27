Trio To Host Webinar On October 1 About European Renewable Energy Trends, Highlighting Italian Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trio, a leading global sustainability and advisory company that serves many Fortune 500 and Fortune Global 500 clients, will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, October 1, exploring the newest trends shaping the European energy market. The webinar will feature engaging speakers from Trio and esteemed partner, Cargill.The one-hour webinar will feature a overview and discussion where speakers will deep-dive into the challenges of the Italian renewable energy market, the intricacies of supply chains, and European market expectations through 2024. Speakers will discuss other key topics from Trio's Q2 Europe-focused market report , published in July 2024.This discussion will cover essential information for any European-based corporate executive looking ahead to develop plans for the rest of the year on renewable energy implementation and supply chain management.What: Insights with Cargill's Christina Yagjian: European Trends, Italian MarketWhen: Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024 10:00 am - 11:00 am ESTThe event will be online and registration is free . As a follow-up, the webinar recording will be sent to all registrants. We invite you to sign up even if you cannot attend the live session.Speakers will include:Christina Yagjian, Lead, Global Renewable Energy Strategy and Origination, CargillChristina is the Global Renewable Energy Leader for Cargill. She leads a team responsible for sourcing renewable energy on a global scale to support Cargill's operational decarbonization targets. Christina has more than 17 years of clean energy experience in commercial, policy and technical capacities. Prior to Cargill, Christina held renewable energy commercial structuring roles at Meta, Pacific Gas and Electric, and Trio.Corina Melchor, Senior Clean Energy Advisor, TrioAs the Senior Clean Energy Advisor, Corina manages client relationships by bringing insights to life across the customer's decarbonization journey. Overseeing both the onsite and offsite renewables offering in Europe, her role is to understand the implications and interdependencies (risk, collateral, etc.) that lie in a PPA acquisition and ensure Trio's tailored solutions meet clients' sustainability, financial, and strategic goals.

Claire Underwood

Silverline Communications

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.