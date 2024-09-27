Azerbaijan And Armenia Commit To Intensifying Peace Agreement Efforts
9/27/2024 3:07:31 AM
On September 26, 2024, during the 79th session of the UN General
Assembly in New York, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting under
the initiative and with the participation of U.S. Secretary of
State Antony J. Blinken, Azernews reports.
According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, both sides agreed to intensify their efforts to conclude
the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations in
the shortest possible period.
The Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations expressed their
gratitude to Secretary Blinken for facilitating the meeting and
supporting the peace process.
For information, the last meeting between the parties was held
on the sidelines of the NATO 75th Anniversary Summit in Washington
D.C. this July at the initiative of US Secretary of State Antony
Blinken.
