Azerbaijan And Armenia Commit To Intensifying Peace Agreement Efforts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On September 26, 2024, during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Azerbaijani Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting under the initiative and with the participation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Azernews reports.

According to a statement from Azerbaijan's of Foreign Affairs, both sides agreed to intensify their efforts to conclude the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations in the shortest possible period.

The Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations expressed their gratitude to Secretary Blinken for facilitating the meeting and supporting the peace process.

For information, the last meeting between the parties was held on the sidelines of the NATO 75th Anniversary Summit in Washington D.C. this July at the initiative of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.