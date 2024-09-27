The Face Shop Hosts First-Ever K-Glow Edit Event With Brand Ambassador Khushi Kapoor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 27, 2024 – The Face Shop, a global leader in Korean skincare, hosted its first ever K-Glow Edit event on the 25th of September, at Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra, Mumbai, with brand ambassador Khushi Kapoor gracing the occasion. The exclusive event showcased the brand\'s best-sellers and core values of clean beauty, with a special focus on the recently launched versatile Lip Sleeping Mask.



Khushi Kapoor, The Face Shop\'s India Brand Ambassador, was the highlight of the afternoon, sharing her love for the brand\'s products and Korean beauty rituals. Khushi, a known advocate of clean beauty, took part in several interactive sessions, revealing her go-to skincare staples, including the newly launched Vitamin Lip Sleeping Mask. \"I\'m thrilled to be part of The Face Shop family,\" Khushi shared. \"Korean beauty has always fascinated me with its focus on clean, natural ingredients and a holistic approach to skincare. What I love about The Face Shop is their clean beauty promise and products that blend nature with cutting-edge science, giving skin exactly what it needs. My personal favorites are Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam, and The Therapy Vegan Moisturizing Sun Serum. They leave the skin feeling fresh, hydrated, and glowing.\"



\"The K-Glow Edit event exemplified this philosophy, offering an interactive experience that showcased the brand\'s bestsellers and highlighted its commitment to harnessing the finest natural ingredients and cutting-edge technology.



The event brought together popular influencers and media personalities who enjoyed participating in a range of exciting activities focused on skincare and beauty. Guests also enjoyed engaging sessions, like a fun orange charm-making activity, celebrating the citrusy essence of the Vitamin Lip Sleeping Mask.



The Vitamin Lip Sleeping Mask, the star product of the evening, was unveiled in a lively demonstration led by Khushi Kapoor. Infused with Vitamin C and other potent ingredients, the lip mask promises to moisturizes & brightens, lips overnight, making it an instant favorite for achieving a radiant pout.



Commenting on the featured lip mask Khushi said \"The Vitamin Lip Mask is a total game-changer! It is power packed with effective ingredients that make it stand out. Plus, to top all of this, it has this refreshing orange scent that I adore. It\'s like a little burst of sunshine for your lips! The buttery texture is perfect as a lip balm, and it\'s so travel-friendly that I can take it anywhere. It is like saying goodbye to dry lips. Guests left the K-Glow Edit event with a deeper understanding of The Face Shop\'s commitment to clean beauty, and the unique intersection of nature and science that defines their skincare offerings.



About The Face Shop:



At The Face Shop, we believe in the philosophy of clean beauty, crafting high-performance products that harness the power of nature and science. Our skincare products are meticulously crafted with the finest natural ingredients, their powers amplified by cutting-edge technology to deliver healthy, radiant skin you love. Since 2003, The Face Shop has been at the forefront of Korean skincare innovation. Our commitment to clean, nature-inspired formulas backed by rigorous scientific research has positioned us as the #1 K-beauty brand worldwide. With over 3000 stores in 35 countries, we share the secrets of naturally beautiful skin with a global community. Experience the difference with The Face Shop – where nature and science meet to create beautiful, healthy skin. Discover the power of clean beauty with The Face Shop, where nature and science work hand-in-hand.

Company :-The Communication Council

User :- Hemani Ahluwalia

Email :...